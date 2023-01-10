Kenya: Homa Bay County Announces Cholera Outbreak

Homa Bay — A cholera outbreak alert has been issued in Homa Bay county with residents being advised to seek quick medical attention if they experience watery, diarrhea and vomiting.

The county executive committee member for public health and medical services Roseline Omollo says already 5 people of the same family has been treated and discharged after being diagnose with cholera.

"It was first reported on 5th this month in one of our health facilities, Marindi sub county hospital," she said.

Omollo further revealed that three patients are currently admitted at the county referral hospital after being attacked by the bacterial disease.

"The origin has been traced to Achungo village in Homa Bay sub county," she noted.

She said the county government has taken quick steps to isolate the patients and manage those who will be turning up for services.

In a circular to all the health facilities in the county on Monday, the executive committee member announced that her department has initiated a number of mitigating measures aimed at containing and eradicating the disease.

She says all the sub counties outbreak management teams have been activated and are on standby to respond to any cases.

"We have also activated follow up of cases up to household and ensured the correct containment measures are in place," she noted.

In the meantime, Omollo disclosed that countywide community sensitization is ongoing to ensure the public adheres to sanitation measures aimed at keeping at the bay the disease.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria.