Somalia: Puntland Issues Decision Cutting Ties With Somali Government

9 January 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — Puntland said on Monday that it will act as an independent state not part of the Federal Government of Somalia until the completion of the draft constitution.

In a three-page press release, Puntland announced that its Constitution gives a full right to decide on its affairs without the consent of the Somali government in Mogadishu.

"Pending the completion of the Federal Constitution which Puntland has ratified, and then a referendum has been passed, Puntland will have the power of an independent government," the statement said.

This statement from Puntland shows that it has directly cut ties with Villa Somalia, which has recently had a political dispute with Deni, who contested against Hassan Sheikh in May 15 election.

Puntland's move comes amid a critical time the Somali government is dealing with other high-profile issues, including the fight against Al-Shabaab and the violence in Las Anod.

