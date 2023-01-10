Rwanda: Implementation of New Schooling Hours Gets Underway

Students officially started the second term with new schooling hours where the classes started at 8:30a.m as set by cabinet resolution of November 11, 2022.

However, on the first day, some students say was challenging to adjust to new hours where at some places students were still on their way to school around 8:30a.m yet classes were expected to start at 8:30a.m

Also Read: Education ministry releases new school hours schedule

On the other hand, there was heavy traffic jam on some major roads up to 9a.m.

The changes in school and working hours were designed to "promote quality education as well as improve both workplace productivity and family wellbeing."

Also Read: Rwanda adjusts school, official working hours

Beatrice Imaniriho, a parent, said that heavy traffic jam delayed her on the road for hours as she was taking her children to school.

In addition, she pointed out that she believes that the move to adjust schooling and working hours is good.

Samuel Nkurunziza, Head-teacher of Kagarama Secondary School, told The New Times, that the school didn't face any challenges as students arrived on time while majority are boarding at school and teachers also arrived on time.

Speaking on the hours' changes in general he said that the school adjusted the time students wake up but expressed concerns over the issue of reduction of sports hours in general which might affect students.

Father Jean Imfurayase, the Head-teacher of Lycee de Kigali, pointed out that the turn-up was good both on students' sides and teachers.

In addition, he said that the delays they faced were not alarming.