Namibia: Finance Warns Sanitary Pad Tax Violators

THE Ministry of Finance has warned retailers and wholesalers who still charge value added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads that they will be forced to refund customers or pay a fine of N$8 000 by court order.

This comes after the finance ministry announced that VAT will no longer be charged on sanitary pads from 1 January.

VAT will, however still be charged on tampons, menstrual cups, feminine sanitary wipes, period-proof underwear, and incontinence towels.

"By law, if they collect money unlawfully, they will be required to refund customers," ministry spokesperson Wilson Shikoto says.

He says the ministry is, however, confident that retailers nationwide will adjust their prices as required.

Shikoto says the ministry has completed its mission of ensuring the vulnerable are taken care of, adding that the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) will make sure the law is adhered to.

Shikoto says members of the public must report any vendor charging VAT on sanitary pads to Namra or the police.

To lodge a complaint, consumers should provide evidence.

"To have evidence of the retailer charging VAT on the product, you should request a tax invoice to avoid assumptions," he says.

Meanwhile, various retailers have already begun readjusting their prices on women's sanitary pads after the law to remove 15% luxury tax on these items took effect last Sunday.

Retail giants such as Pick n Pay and Shoprite/Checkers have scrapped tax on selected sanitary items.

Pick n Pay's managing director, Graeme Mouton, says the adjustment in the removal of the tax from sanitary pads has been implemented across all Pick n Pay stores nationwide as of Sunday.

"Pick n Pay Namibia welcomes this initiative as it makes this essential product more affordable for our valued customers," he says.

Women's rights activists have for years argued that taxing menstrual hygiene products places an unfair burden on women, particularly those who struggle to afford them.

In some instances, girls from poor households are forced to use old pieces of cloth and toilet paper as sanitary pads.

The removal of VAT from menstrual products has been a long time coming.

In 2016, Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani introduced a motion to scrap tax on these items.

However, parliamentarians have shied away from discussing menstruation.

The motion was once again revived in 2021 by Swapo parliamentarian deputy information minister Emma Theofelus, who called for the tax charged on sanitary pads to be removed or reduced to 3%.