Angola: Parliament to Approve Joint Opinion Report of 2023 Draft Budget

Luanda — Specialised Commissions of the National Assembly (AN) on Tuesday will discuss and vote in general for the Joint Opinion Report (RPC) of the Draft Law of the General State Budget (OGE) for 2023.

The 2023 State Budget Proposal, with expenses and revenues estimated at 20.1 billion kwanzas, will be discussed and approved at the 3rd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly (AN) on the 13th of this month.

Still on Tuesday, the specialised Commissions of the AN will also assess, discuss and vote on the RPC of the State Budget Execution Balance Reports for the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2022.