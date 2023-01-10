Zimbabwe - 'Chilling' Violence Against Political Opposition Supporters Must Be Investigated Immediately

press release

In response to a social media video showing brutal attacks against supporters of the political opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, said: "This callous, politically-motivated attack against older people, who had simply attended a gathering for a political opposition party, is outrageous. Such cruel acts of violence, which have repeatedly marred Zimbabwe's political past, gravely threaten the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

"These attacks are clearly intended to harass and intimidate members of the political opposition in the months leading up to Zimbabwe's upcoming election and could have a chilling effect throughout the country.

"The Zimbabwean authorities must take all necessary steps to prevent acts of politically-motivated violence and refrain from issuing inflammatory statements that could incite similar attacks or deter people from expressing support to political parties of their choice.

"The Zimbabwean authorities must also urgently launch a thorough, independent and impartial investigation into these assaults and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in fair trials. They must also fully respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in the lead up to, during and after the upcoming election."

Caught on camera

The video, which has gone viral, appears to have been filmed by one of the assailants and documents supporters of the country's ruling Zanu PF party kicking and beating older people with sticks in Bhunu Village, Murehwa North, a rural district of Marondera East.

In the short clip, older men and women can be seen being assaulted and interrogated simply for attending a political gathering for the Citizens' Coalition for Change.

Zimbabwe has a long history of violence in the run-up to elections, with opposition parties repeatedly accusing Zanu PF of being behind the attacks. Amnesty has previously documented similar election-related human rights violations in the country. During the 2008 elections, more than 200 people were killed during and after the election amid violence against opposition supporters.