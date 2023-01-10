Tanzania: Project Empowers Farmers On Climate Change Resilience

9 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — INADES Formation Tanzania, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), which is affiliated to the international association of Inades Formation, has implemented a special project on climate change resilience for farmers in the two districts of Chemba and Kondoa in Dodoma region.

Christened 'Climate Change Adaptation for Improved Livelihoods in Semi Arid' the helpful project under the financial shadow of Bread for the World is working to impart the farmers in the two districts with useful agroecological practices necessary for combating effects of climate change in their plantations.

Among others, the robust project being implemented in cooperation with the Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (ANSAF) has successfully managed to train the beneficiary farmers on proper land management, biological practices for the restoration of land fertility as well as soil moisture maintenance.

During an interview over the weekend in Chemba District during a special tour of the project, the project coordinator, Abbawesiga Kamulali, said the initiative was also meant to address environmental issues across the two districts.

"Despite being endowed with arable land and conducive climate for supporting production of numerous crops, farmers in these districts have been failing to realise bumper harvest due severe effects of climate change," Mr Kamulali noted.

The effects, he added, include prolonged drought spells, soil erosion, and soil infertility together with washing away of soil humidity, the negative factors that have currently been contained to a great extent after the farmers have been trained on biological practices to restore the losses.

"Apart from training them on how to restore soil fertility and moisture through agroecological methods, we have also introduce them (farmers) to improved drought tolerant seeds varieties as well as the Quality Declared Seeds (QDS),"

