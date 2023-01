Casablanca — The Casablanca Stock Exchange kept an upward course, Monday at the close, the MASI having advanced by 0.91%, to 9,806.32 points (pts).

The MSI 20, an index of the 20 most liquid stocks, moved 0.9% to 782.33 pts, while the Casablanca ESG 10 has increased by 0.94% to 738.47 pts.

At the international level, the FTSE CSE Morocco 15 and the FTSE CSE Morocco All-Liquid have respectively moved up 0.96% to 8,940.63 pts and 1.05% to 8,179.7 pts.