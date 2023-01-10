Morocco Reports 06 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

9 January 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco reported 06 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Monday in its daily bulletin, indicating that 20 people recovered from the virus.

The ministry also said a total of 24,918,500 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, that 23,419,347 received two doses, while 6,870,106 people had three injections of the vaccine and 58,887 received the fourth dose.

This brings the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in Morocco to 1,271,887, said the same source, specifying that the number of recovered people has risen to 1,255,295, representing a recovery rate of 98.7%.

These new cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (05) and Fez-Meknes (01).

As for COVID-19-related fatalities, their number remained at 16,295, with no case recorded in the last 24 hours.

Active cases numbered 297, with one severe or critical case reported in the last 24 hours.

