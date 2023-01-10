Angola: Zambian President Expected in Angola On Tuesday

9 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema is expected in Luanda on Tuesday (10th) for a 72-hour state visit, at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, according to a press note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex).

The document states that President Hakainde Hichilema will be received at the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

In his agenda, the Zambian Statesman is expected to lay a wreath at Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial in Luanda.

Hakainde Hichilema's agenda also foresees a trip to the Presidential Palace of "Cidade Alta", for a meeting with President João Lourenço.

The delegations from the two countries will hold bilateral meetings, to sign various legal instruments, as part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The visiting programme includes addressing National Assembly, travel to Benguela province to learn of the economic potential of that region of the country.

Angola remains a strategic partner in relations with Zambia and the two countries share a long border.

The high in relations between Angola and Zambia is the visit that President João Lourenço made in May 2018 to Zambia.

The visit of the Angolan Head of State resulted in the signing of five bilateral cooperation agreements, totaling 14 legal instruments in the most varied domains.

Among the agreements, the one concerning the exemption of visas in all national passports stands out.

