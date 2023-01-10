Angola and UAE Strengthen Cultural Cooperation

9 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Aspects linked to the cultural and diplomatic exchange between Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were addressed Monday in Abu Dhabi.

This was during a meeting between the Angolan extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to UAE, Albino Malungo, and the founder and president of the International Institute of Cultural Diplomacy of the United Arab Emirates, Muhammad Kamil Al-Maini.

The parties addressed, among other matters, exchange in the cultural sector between the two countries.

According to Muhammad Kamil Al-Maini, the meeting discussed cultural and diplomatic exchange, ways of sharing ideas and values, unite the two peoples, through diplomacy and culture, thus promoting tourism.

"We want to build bridges between the two countries and peoples through cultural exchange, and thus, strengthen relations between the UAE and Angola," he said.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of setting up an Arabic Language Teaching Center in Angola.

The International Institute of Cultural Diplomacy, founded in 2010, is an organisation that helps educate, raise awareness and train people in the Gulf Region about foreign cultures.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.