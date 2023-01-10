Mauritius: Jean-Luc Mootoosamy - Most of the people I have spoken to are not happy

interview

We start the year with a conversation with a colleague, Jean-Luc Mootoosamy, who gives his opinion about what he sees happening in the country from the vantage point of a member of the diaspora. We broach several topics with him... .

As someone who is, of course, Mauritian, but who has been living abroad for a number of years, what were your first impressions when you came back home this time round? What is the first thing that struck you as being either unusual or different?

I felt tension that I could not feel before at all levels. I mean, whatever you do, wherever you go, there's that tension. On the roads, in the way people speak to each other, in the way they see the news...

What do you attribute that to?

To a kind of insecurity. People are not making plans anymore for themselves or for their children. I hear people say that they hope that their children who are studying abroad stay there. I didn't hear those things as frequently before. People are afraid.

What is it people fear the most?

There is uncertainty surrounding the rising prices, about what they have in their pocket, what the Rupee is worth today... Also, will they keep their jobs? What will they have to do to keep their jobs? I know people in the public sector who are not happy about certain policies or certain ways that things are going, but they have to shut their mouth to be able to keep their jobs. Others who think 'Well, we need to leave'. Now that the bonus has been spent, it's going to be very tough.

Is there also fear of the government in your opinion?

We're not in a dictatorship, as I heard some people say. I've worked in dictatorships, and I know what it means to be in a dictatorship. If we were in a dictatorship, I would not be answering your questions as I am doing now. But what I see is that it's only a few people who are enjoying what the government is doing. It's not the majority.

Is this something new? Has that not always been the case?

No, In fact, people now have even given up expecting anything. People are just going through the day, the week, the month and watching. What is sure is that they are not happy.

According to you, what is the percentage of those who are not happy?

Most of the people I've spoken to are not happy. The atmosphere is similar to what we felt just before the 2014 election. I was not in Mauritius in 2014 and the way people felt then is similar to the way they are feeling today. In fact, it is even worse. Scandals, the ventilators episode, which I watched from far, Kistnen's death, loss of trust in the police... When you read that the prime minister himself said that he had done his own inquiry about the Kistnen case and that everything was fine. I mean, why did he have to say that?

He might have influenced the police, mightn't he?

The prime minister doesn't say that he's giving some kind of orientation but if I were the police commissioner hearing that, I would perhaps say: 'Okay, what should I understand by this sentence?' How would I react?

Some people say to me: 'You can talk because you're leaving' or: 'Have you checked your car? Have you closed it well?' as a joke, but at the same time, it's only half a joke as people feel naturally scared of expressing their opinion.

If the prime minister has already conducted an inquiry, what is my role, mean?

Yes exactly!

You must have also followed the Agalega polemic from far. What is your take on that?

I'm really, really preoccupied about what's going on in Agalega today.

What do you think is going on? What is your hypothesis in the absence of any information from the government?

From what I read, there is a military base there and we don't know what it's going to be used for. I think the best thing to do today is to say exactly what's happening, to be transparent on that. But for me, the question is: if it's a new base, we're going to side with whom? What will be the consequences of the stand we take on our country? Having worked in conflict areas, having seen populations going through very tough times, I know that those who are going to bear the consequences first are the populations. And I think we need transparency. It seems that we've not learned our lesson with Diego Garcia. We don't have much credibility when we ask for sovereignty on Diego Garcia, and at the same time not saying what's happening in Agalega. Who are our friends? Who are we counting on? And who are we going to turn to if something happens, because with Ukraine, you never know what can happen.

Aren't we, without having a say in the matter, being drawn into a conflict that is much bigger than us?

Yes we are! And we have to be very careful about that because we are a small country. People respect us. We are seen as a big country for lots of positions that we've taken on the international scene. But at the same time, when it comes to decisions, we're not at the table and we are not going to sit at that table. And if India, Russia or China sit at a table on Agalega and there is a military base there, they won't say ask Mauritius for its point of view, even if the prime minister said 'we are going to decide what planes land here'. There is something called force majeure and that force majeure may come very quickly. We don't know what's in the Memorandum of Understanding. If there is one line on force majeure, we're doomed.

Earlier you were saying we're not exactly a dictatorship? Why did you say that? I didn't put a question about dictatorship to you. Do you feel that we are sliding towards that?

I feel that there is this authoritarian grip getting tighter and tighter and bringing us closer and closer to a dictatorship.

How?

People are afraid of talking. Before people were talking on radio shows, face to face and saying things directly. Now people are watching their mouth and are fearful of opening it. I heard someone say, 'You saw what happened to Kistnen? He was one of them'. And when you think about it, if someone who was one of them, a member of a political party meets that terrible end, then who am I to say something?

Does one person dying, even if it is alleged that this is connected to some of those in power, mean we are in a dictatorship?

There is also the fact that the opposition is not allowed to express itself fully in parliament or elsewhere. Admittedly, sometimes during the national assembly sittings, there are things that are not necessary from the opposition. It's not necessary to shout all the time. Sometimes you have to be smart and find ways of getting your voice heard. But, during debates, we don't see half of the opposition members because they were either asked to leave, or they follow those who left. It doesn't help. But over and above this, outside some people come to me and say: 'Yeah, you can talk because you're leaving' or: 'Have you checked your car? Have you closed it well?' as a joke, but at the same time, it's only half a joke as people feel naturally scared of expressing their opinion. They would perhaps look around before saying something that might anger the government...

Like in a dictatorship?

Yeah, like in a dictatorship! Even my mom has asked me to be careful. She had never done that before. However, I've worked eight years in Sudan, with Omar Al Bashir. We had lots of difficulties having independent media run in Khartoum; we had to go on shortwave. That, for me, is what a dictatorship looks like. Here in Mauritius, there is an authoritarian grip - a clamp which is getting tighter and tighter.

What about the laws proposed and enacted by this government? Do you see a tendency towards full control?

I will take just one bill, the IBA act that was amended (or abandoned?) a year ago. When I saw that, I thought 'Why? Why do you have to do that? Why do you have to ask about journalistic sources? It was not necessary in this country. For me, it was a way of saying: 'We are the ones who decide!' You don't need to do that.

The IBA regulations clearly state in that document that if the government is not there, the voice of the government has to be heard. But what about that of the opposition? There is nothing about that!

Isn't that a way of trying to have more control and stifle free speech?

In the case of the IBA act, I definitely think it was made to make you think twice before going on air or before doing a programme. However, this didn't prevent the Kistnen papers or the preliminary report by the magistrate from coming out. That means that we still have an independent press in this country, which is great. But then you also start thinking, well, to what extent can I go and it was not necessary to do that, particularly with a certificate of urgency. It really it gave a serious blow to the way we see democracy in our country.

What about the latest regulations that journalists have to be balanced and if there is nobody representing the government, journalists must defend the government?

These rules are known by all journalists; all journalists know they have to be impartial. It applies to all in public and private sector, so it should be the rule for everyone. However, the regulations clearly state in that document that if the government is not there, the voice of the government has to be heard. But what about that of the opposition? There is nothing about that!

What exactly are journalists being asked to do? Be the government PR?

Exactly! It is normal practice for us to play the devil's advocate when dealing with the government or the opposition but we cannot replace those who don't want to come to the programme. We're not there to do their PR and I hope that's not what they're expecting journalists to do. This has to apply both ways. So that means the MBC has to also give the same amount of time and same treatment to the opposition, and the MBC presenter should take it upon themselves to say what the opposition said. It's again a missed opportunity of creating dialogue. There is a lot of mistrust from all sides; we have to find ways. But coming up with rules and laws like this doesn't help us to work through this distrust.

Coming back to the tension you were talking about, don't you think it comes from a sense of helplessness because people feel that all the institutions that were once independent have been hijacked by one political party and all the doors have been closed to them?

The perception of being alone, of having nowhere to go, of having no option... this is terrible for anyone. Those who know there are clear corrupt practices won't go to the ICAC or to the police. And so being without any option is terrible and I think this is the perception that people now have. But let's try to be optimistic and build bridges.

To build bridges, people must be willing to meet you half way. Do you really see that will?

The will will come because elections will come at some point

This year, in your opinion?

They will come when they come and I just hope that we really have serious proposals from both sides. What will the opposition propose? What will the government offer? Another form of Côte D'or, a tramway to go to Cap Malheureux or Coin de Mire? Today what we need it to look at the people queuing up in hospitals to get medicine, children failing in schools... These are things we have to work on, not just the metro going a bit further but there is a disconnect between the political class and the people.

The opposition seems to have come together. Do you see that as a lasting alliance to face the next general election?

Yes, par la force des choses. I think things will be clearer when a date for elections has been announced. Right now, I had never seen so many prospective prime ministers. Candidates today don't want to be MPs, ministers etc. They want to be prime minister first! Personal ambition is too high and there is no thought about the constituents.