Tanzania: VP to Lead National Tree Planting Exercise On Zanzibar Revolution Day

9 January 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

VICE President Dr Philip Mpango will commence a national tree planting exercise in Dodoma on the Zanzibar Revolution day -- a three-day campaign which is part of the national beatification project and the battle against climate change.

Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Selemani Jafo said on Monday the commemoration will involve a series of activities starting from 10th, through 12 of January.

"The Vice President will lead this exercise at the Dodoma - Dar es Salaam road, starting from the main bus terminal (Nane nane) to Ihumwa and Msalato Primary School," Dr Jafo said.

On the 10th the exercise will be led by Dr Jafo and on the 11th the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana will lead the exercise at Swaswa. Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Rosemary Sinyamule will be at Chidachi specifically for tree planting.

The government suspended the national celebrations early last month. Zanzibar President, Hussein Ali Mwinyi said the funds allocated for the celebrations will be channeled to improve teaching and learning environments at schools.

