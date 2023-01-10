Angola: Police Stop Illegal Exit of More Than 40,000 Liters of Fuel

9 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — National Police in eastern Lunda Norte province prevented in 2022 the illegal exit of 40,526 liters of fuel.

The product was bound for neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Taking stock of the activity carried out in 2022, the National Police mention 33,226 liters of diesel and 7,300 of gasoline as having been seized.

In the same period, the police also seized USD49,751 and 6.7 billion kwanzas.

Also 548.9 kilograms of marijuana and 100 kilograms of cannabis were seized.

In the note, the Police appeals to the population to collaborate with the defence and security bodies, by denouncing the fuel hideouts and the promoters of disorder.

