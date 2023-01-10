Angola: Cuando Cubango - Over 5,000 Seedlings Distributed to Farming Families

8 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — Farming families in south-east Cuando Cubango province received 5,395 different seedlings in 2022, the Forestry Development Institute (IDF) has announced.

IDF said the move is meant to encourage the planting of fruit trees in the region.

Speaking to the press, the head of IDF department in Cuando Cubango, Domingos Afonso Ndedika, assured that the batch distributed to the peasants comes from the 2021 stock.

In 2022, the sector produced 2,225 seedlings, out of the 3,000 planned, including avocado, mango and other ornamental species, which will be distributed to farming families and municipal administrations, he said.

Domingos Ndedika indicated that in 2022, 9,833 cubic meters of wood were exploited by public and private companies, quantities that were destined for the country's capital.

He said that for the interprovincial transport of said wood, with emphasis on the sunflower type, 170 guides and certificates of origin have been issued.

The source added lack of technicians and protection hinders the process of seedling multiplication, mainly in the two nurseries designed to produce more than 50,000 seedlings per year.

The province of Cuando Cubango, located in the southeast of the country, has an area of 199,049 square kilometers, an estimated population of more than 700,000 inhabitants, distributed in nine municipalities and 32 communes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.