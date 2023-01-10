Tunisia: Gabes - Olive Harvest Reaches Progress Rate of 90 Percent

9 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest has reached a rate of 90% in the governorate of Gabes where the harvest is estimated at 60,000 tonnes, including 58,000 from the irrigated sector.

The quantities harvested so far amount to 54,000, said head of the department of plant production at the local agricultural authority Hassouna Ben Ali.

He added that olive production has increased by 47.5% this year compared to last year, adding that production of table olives also went up to 848 tonnes against 748 tonnes in 2021 in the governorate of Gabes which has 2 million 622 thousand feet of olive trees.

