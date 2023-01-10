Rwanda: RDF Officers' Ranks to Be Worn On Chest for Combat Uniforms

9 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Officers and junior soldiers in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) will, henceforth, wear their army insignia on the chest for combat uniforms, a highly placed source has confirmed to The New Times.

The change applies to the army fatigue for fieldwork in security management or on the battlefield, however, when it comes to the office uniform, the ranks will still be worn on the shoulders.

As observed, for officers who wore the ranks on both shoulders or for junior soldiers who wore a ranking patch in yellow or sky blue for the Air Force, on the right shoulder, they were all put in a military green color to be worn on the chest part of the uniform shirt.

It is a uniform similar to that of the British or United States Army.

According to some military analysts, wearing the army insignia in such a manner creates some form of protection for officers where it would be difficult to single out the army commander as a specific target.

Rank is an important symbol in the military because it is what classifies an officer or a non-commissioned officer, and gives them the authority to perform military services.

Additional details on the reason behind the changes were not revealed by press time.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.