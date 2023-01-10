Rwanda: Govt to Restrict Public Servants' Foreign Trips

President Paul Kagame has asked the Prime Minister to put restrictions on unnecessary foreign travel by public servants, a move he said would not only cut on wasteful spending of government funds but also ensure that officials give more attention to home affairs.

Kagame announced the directive on Monday, January 9 while presiding over the swearing in of the new senate President, Francois-Xavier Kalinda.

Kalinda, a former lawmaker at East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) replaces Augustin Iyamuremyi, who was appointed to the position in 2019.

During the ceremony, Kagame said he had tasked the office of the Prime Minister to tighten the grip on "unwarranted" foreign trips on the public purse, as part of the belt-tightening measures expected this year.

"When I look at the in and out unnecessary foreign travel by government officials, I am convinced that there is a need to slow it down, and permit only those that are necessary," Kagame said.

Even those that are necessary, he added, there should be a thorough assessment of what value they are bringing to the country.

"It is not to be banned, but it should be worth it. If there is no clear reason for the travel, then there is no need," Kagame asserted.

Going forward, public servants are tasked with accountability, "more than ever."

"We should make sure that even while in office, they attend to their duties, which goes a long way in solving different issues raised previously by citizens."

Kagame said that the directive should not be understood as just the pleasure of restrictions but rather, accountability that is going to be exercised.

"Everyone is going to be more accountable than we have been before."

The directive comes at a time when, he said, some public officials have a reputation of making frequent foreign trips at expense of taxpayers' money, in a country that is investing in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, as it is elsewhere.

The belt-tightening measures are aimed at enhancing accountability among public servants effective immediately, Kagame said.

He said he had also instructed the revenue body to review the existing tax bill, following several concerns raised by the public.

"I have also learned that there are several issues in the transport sector and service delivery, and everyone, me included, should commit to having them addressed."