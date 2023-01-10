Rwanda: Over 20 Children Injured in School Bus Accident

A total of 25 children have been injured in a road accident involving a school bus on Monday, January 9, the Traffic Police Department has said.

No deaths were recorded, SSP René Irere, the Traffic Police spokesperson told the national broadcaster RBA.

ALSO READ: Education Ministry Speaks Out On School Bus Safety

The children were going to begin their second term studies at Path To Success primary school, when the accident happened in Rebero area, in Kigarama Sector, Kicukiro District.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear. Sources said the bus was involved in another accident two years ago.

ALSO READ: Police cautions teachers, parents over school bus drivers

The injured pupils have been taken to different hospitals in Kigali city.

Several Police officers are at the scene of the accident as a tow truck tries to take the bus away.

Updates to follow...