Rwanda/Morocco: Rwandan Players Abroad - Sahabo Sinks PSG, Imanishimwe's Far Rabat Lose Derby

Some Rwandan players plying their trade abroad started 2023 on a bright note with superb performances for their clubs as a host of leagues resumed over the weekend.

Teenager Hakim Sahabo and defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe were among the players who started 2023 with extraordinary performances at Lilles and FAR Rabat respectively despite the fact that the latter lost the derby to FUS.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of outputs of Rwandan players abroad.

France

In the French youth league, offensive midfielder Hakim Sahabo grabbed a last-minute winner from the spot kick to help Lille II beat PSG II 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

Right back Warren Kamanzi made his debut for Ligue 1 side Toulouse and tasted 76 minutes of action as they walloped Lainnon 7-1 in the Coupe de France.

Belgium

Central midfielder Samuel Gueulette was replaced in the second half as his side Raal La Louviere thrashed Rupel 4-1 in the Belgian third tier league.

Morocco

Left back Emmanuel Imanishimwe, who has been consistent since he signed for Moroccan side FAR Rabat in August 2021, was solid again despite his side's 1-0 derby defeat against arch rivals FUS Rabat.

England

Noam Emeran was not in the Manchester United U21 squad which lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League 2.

George Lewis Ishimwe also once again failed to make the Arsenal U21 squad as they fell to a 6-0 humiliating defeat by Manchester City U21.

Cyprus

In the second tier, central defender Dylan Georges Maes made way for Marcel Alexis in the 72nd minute as his side Alki Oroklini lost 3-1 to Krasava Ypsona.