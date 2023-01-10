Tanzania: Samia Swears in New Central Bank Governor, PS

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday sworn-in the new Central Bank governor and the Permanent Secretary she appointed last week.

The exercise took place at a short ceremony held at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma. Mr. Emmanuel Tutuba who was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning was sworn-in as the Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania.

Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba took the oath of a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning while .

Also, the President sworn-in Griffin Mwakapeje as the Secretary of the Law Reform Commission.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice-President Dr. Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the new Chief Secretary Dr. Moses Mpogole Kusiluka.