Tunisia: Tourist Indicators Up By 64% in Jendouba in 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourist indicators in the governorate of Jendouba were up by 64% in 2022 compared with 2021.

This rise was recorded following the improvement of the health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the Tunisian-Algerian borders on July 15, 2022.

The tourist entries in the Tabaraka-Ain Draham region reached 240,041 against 146,482 in 2021, up 63.9%, and down 4.4% compared to the referential year 2019, according to the report of the Local Tourism Authority in Tabarka.

The number of overnight stays rose by 65.2% to 489,035 compared to 295,957 in 2021 and a decrease of 11.7% compared to 2019.

The domestic market came out on top with 190,895 visitors, accounting for 79.5% of the total number of arrivals.

The Algerian market ranked second with 35,469 visitors (14.7%), followed by the Libyan market with 4,315 visitors (1.8%).

The same ranking remains unchanged in terms of overnight stays with 391,971 overnight stays for domestic tourism, i.e. 80.1% of the total number of overnight stays.

It is followed by the Algerian market with 65,421 nights (13.3%) and the Libyan market with 8,135 (1.6%).