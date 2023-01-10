Tunisia: Tourist Indicators Up By 64% in Jendouba in 2022

9 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourist indicators in the governorate of Jendouba were up by 64% in 2022 compared with 2021.

This rise was recorded following the improvement of the health situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of the Tunisian-Algerian borders on July 15, 2022.

The tourist entries in the Tabaraka-Ain Draham region reached 240,041 against 146,482 in 2021, up 63.9%, and down 4.4% compared to the referential year 2019, according to the report of the Local Tourism Authority in Tabarka.

The number of overnight stays rose by 65.2% to 489,035 compared to 295,957 in 2021 and a decrease of 11.7% compared to 2019.

The domestic market came out on top with 190,895 visitors, accounting for 79.5% of the total number of arrivals.

The Algerian market ranked second with 35,469 visitors (14.7%), followed by the Libyan market with 4,315 visitors (1.8%).

The same ranking remains unchanged in terms of overnight stays with 391,971 overnight stays for domestic tourism, i.e. 80.1% of the total number of overnight stays.

It is followed by the Algerian market with 65,421 nights (13.3%) and the Libyan market with 8,135 (1.6%).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.