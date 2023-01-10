Kenya: CJ Koome to Preside Over Swearing in of New Revenue Commission Members

9 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome was on Monday scheduled to preside over the swearing-in of the new members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

The eight were appointed by President William Ruto in December 2022 to serve for a six-year period.

Those to be sworn in include former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, Wilfred Koitamet, Olekina Nchoshoi, George Jalango Midiwo (Dr), Hadija Nganyi Juma, Isabel Nyambura Waiyaki (Dr.), Jonas Misto Vincent Kuko and Chris Kiptoo (Dr).

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning vetted the eight and found them fit to hold office.

The members will be responsible for making recommendations concerning the basis for the equitable sharing of revenue raised by the national government between the central and devolved governments.

The Commission shall also make recommendations on other matters concerning the financing of, and financial management by County Governments, as required by the Constitution and national legislation.

The Commission shall submit its recommendations to the Senate, the National Assembly, the National Executive, County Assemblies, and County Executives.

