Kenya: KQ Blames Flight Disruptions On Spare Parts Shortages

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has said flight disruptions on its route is due toshortages of spare parts amid supply chain disruption.

The airline said in a statement that deliveries of aeroplanes have been impacted due to scarcity of components.

KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war for the problem, as the aviation industry supply chain is heavily reliant on Russia's Titanium.

"We wish to inform our customers that we are experiencing some flight disruptions," the CEO said.

"These are as a result of delays in getting our aircraft, which are undergoing scheduled maintenance, back into operations due to global challenges with the supply of some aircraft components," Kilavuka added.

KQ reckons that it does not have extra aircraft capacity to alleviate delays.

"For example, 100 per cent titanium used on Embraer and 35 per cent titanium used on Boeing are sourced from Russia. With a limited inventory, airlines have had to look worldwide to find the parts they need," it stated.

Shortage of employees in Europe and North America where airlines get their components have also impacted the supply chain.

'This has exacerbated the delay in supply chains and compromised the availability of components for airlines," it added.

"From the onset we would like to assure our customers that we are doing everything possible within our control to reduce the impact of these supply chain delays on our operations."

The company said that it was working with partners to address the challenge.

"To that end, we are currently finalizing a component support program that will help fast track the securing of components," it said.

"We are also actively engaging our OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners to work on mitigation measures which should ensure continuity of our network and operations."

KQ noted that it will be forced to reschedule flights if the shortage persists.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for the inconvenience but assure them of our commitment to provide the highest level of service during this time."