Kenya: LSK Calls for Speedy Probe Over Spate of Killings in Kisii

Kisii — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) South West Branch Chairman Mr. Gideon Nyambati has called for speedy investigations into the murder incidences that have been reported within Kisii and Nyamira Counties recently.

Speaking to the press at the Kisii Law Courts on Monday, Nyambati condemned the gruesome murders and gender-based violence cases that have continued to spur public outcry in the entire country.

The Chairman assured the families of the victims that they will support them and give them all the necessary legal assistance they may require.

He urged the Cabinet Secretary of Interior to send a special investigative team to fast-track the pending murder cases since the families of the victims had not been assisted by the police.

Nyambati decried the disconnect between police officers and community members saying it has derailed the process of sourcing information from the general public.

Further, the Chairman urged members of the public to remain calm and collaborate with the police who have the mandate to carry out investigations.

He pointed out that 92 murder cases are currently at the courts in Kisii adding that they were grateful to the Judiciary for sending an additional High Court Judge in the region to handle the cases.

Last week, police launched investigations into the alleged killing of two children in Nyamache Sub County in Kisii by a man said to be their father.

Similarly, police in Nyamira are investigating the murder of a primary school head teacher in Borabu Constituency after his decomposing body was discovered in a house one week ago.

In another incident, detectives began inquiries into a bizarre incident where three-year-old Junior Sagini's eyes were gouged out by unknown individuals in Marani Sub County, Kisii barely two weeks ago.

The LSK South West Branch Secretary General Polycarp Maroko noted they have established community outreach programs to educate the community members on the consequences of criminal acts and ways of resolving disputes amicably.

Maroko said the cases which have been trending in Kisii and Nyamira must be given priority and they are teaming up with the Judiciary to fast-track those cases within Ogembo, Kisii, Nyamira, and Keroka Law Courts.

The Secretary General urged the community members to be vigilant and report criminal acts with immediate effect to ensure perpetrators are brought to book and victims get justice.