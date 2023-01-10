Kenya: Disbursement of Elderly, Disabled Cash Starts in Machakos

Machakos — Disbursement of Inua Jamii cash transfer commenced on Monday in Machakos County for the beneficiaries on the payroll.

Machakos Gender and Social Development officer Galgalo Dida, while speaking to KNA in his office on Tuesday, said that the money is already in the bank and the payment cycle is from July to October 2022.

Galgalo added that each beneficiary will be receiving Sh8,000 in their contracted banks in parts of Machakos.

"The older persons, orphans, vulnerable children and persons with severe disability will be receiving their stipend at six contracted banks such as Cooperative Bank, Equity, KCB, KWFT, National Bank and Post Bank," said Galgalo.

He further noted that the number for Machakos County older persons receiving the stipend is 27,855. Orphans and Vulnerable Children are 5,941 and people with severe disability number 917.

This comes days after the government through the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection announced that it has released over 8.5 billion as payment to 1,072,226 Inua Jamii beneficiaries in the country to cover the July, August, September and October cycles.

The Inua Jamii Programme was launched in 2015 by President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of the channels for his administration to tackle poverty and cater for the under-privileged in society.