Kenya: No, Kenyan Parliamentarian Keynan Hasn't Resigned - Letter Fake

IN SHORT: The resignation of Kenya's longest serving MP just months into a new term would be news. But Adan Keynan's supposed resignation letter is bogus.

Has Kenya's longest serving parliamentarian resigned? That's the claim in what seems to be a resignation letter by Adan Keynan, the MP for Eldas constituency.

Eldas is one of six constituencies in Wajir county in northeastern Kenya, some 600 kilometres from the capital of Nairobi.

The letter has been posted on Facebook and Twitter. Dated 6 January 2023, its subject line reads: "Resignation as a member of parliament for Eldas constituency". It's addressed to the speaker of the national assembly.

"After much thought and with deep regret I'm pleased to inform you that I have made the difficult decision to resign as a Member of Parliament for Eldas with immediate effect," the letter reads.

"This decision has been necesitated by continued hostilities among different clans in my constituency;request from the elders and my deteroriating health. These factors put together has discharging of my duties tedious and involving which requires more energy,agility and movement."

It can also be seen on Facebook here, here and here.

But is it real?

'Disregard the baseless details'

The letter has several spelling and punctuation errors, which would be unlikely in an official document of such importance.

More notably, no credible Kenyan news outlet has reported Keynan's resignation. If he had resigned, it would have made many headlines.

On the day the letter appeared, the MP posted it on his verified Twitter account with "FAKE" stamped across it.

"My attention has been drawn to a widespread FAKE letter with unfounded and patchy information circulating on social media by purveyors of deceit and misleaders," he tweeted.

"I wish to notify members of the public to consider the letter FAKE and disregard the baseless details as I seek to bring the matter to the attention of relevant investigative agencies to swiftly act and pursue the matter to its ultimate end."

The long-serving MP continues to serve.