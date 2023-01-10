Africa: Angola and AU Address Celebration of Peace Day in Africa

Luanda — The Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union (AU) Francisco da Cruz discussed Tuesday the possibility of carrying out a programme to celebrate the 31st of January, the Day of Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

The approach took place in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, during a meeting with the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, states a press note from the Permanent Representation of Angola to the AU.

The document states that the launch of the continental event, which is being celebrated for the first time, will take place under the leadership of the AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The note added that on the occasion of the date, the Angolan statesman will make a statement on the challenges and opportunities for democracy, inclusion and political stability on the continent.

The Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on 28 May 2022, decided to establish 31 January as the "African Day of Reconciliation and Building of Peace".

The event considered that the new event will encourage the consolidation of peace and social cohesion at national, regional and continental levels, having for this purpose named President João Lourenço, as Champion of the African Union for Peace and Reconciliation.

At this Tuesday's meeting, ambassadors Francisco da Cruz and Bankole Adeoye also discussed the issue relating to the integration of Angolan staff in the structures of the African Union, especially in the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Commissioner Bankole Adeoye acknowledged the good performance of a group of Angolan staff who last December completed a one-year training in his department.

He highlighted the role of Angola, which has provided "great support to the AU's peace and security agenda, including providing staff with recognised experience, such as Lieutenant General António Lamas Benedito Xavier".

This official has held, since 1 July, 2022, the position of Acting Chief of Staff of the African Standby Force (FAEA).

Meeting with the Korean Ambassador

As part of his work agenda, the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, also met today with his counterpart from the Republic of Korea, Kang Seokhee, with whom he analyzed issues on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the Korea - Africa Forum was also on the table, the last meeting of which took place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, in March 2022.