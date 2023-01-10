Angola: More Than U.S$17 Million Spent On Rehabilitation of Soyo Streets

10 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Soyo — Over USD17 million has been invested since July last year in the rehabilitation of major urban roads of Soyo city, northern Zaire province.

The amount is part of the USD 86 million of the funding line from the Kingdom of Spain, earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of social infrastructure in the fields of education, health, housing and roads.

Speaking to the press, the Deputy Administrator for Technical Sector and Infrastructure of Soyo Municipality, Adelino Nkai, announced plans to start paving two of the four kilometers of roads next few days.

"The construction works for the walkways and the sewers have already been completed, all that remains is to complete the application of the asphalt," he explained.

