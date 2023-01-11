Tanzania: Isles Promotes Alternative Energy for Cooking

THE Mayor of Urban Town Council in Zanzibar City, Mr Ali Haji Ali, has urged people including those living in military barracks and Housing, boarding schools and hostels to stop using charcoal and firewood as source of energy for cooking.

Instead, they should switch to alternative energy as the only way to save Zanzibar from the effects of deforestation.

He said this to stakeholders, including environmentalists, food vendors and women who spend most of their time at home, at a meeting organized by the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) in collaboration with TANTRADE to introduce the environment-friendly cooking energy branded 'Rafiki briquettes'.

He explained that the ongoing impact of climate change, drought and decline in crop production are linked to the prolonged loss of trees.

He commended STAMICO for initiating the 'Rafiki briquettes' which aims to stop people from using firewood and charcoal to save the country.

STAMICO's Marketing and Communication Manager, Geofrey Meena said: "We have been on pilot promotion since last year when we started producing the briquettes."

With Rafiki briquettes, there was a big response from the members of the public in shifting from using firewood and charcoal.

The initiative has been gaining popularity gradually, he noted: "We are currently promoting it through media and public gatherings such as the current Mapinduzi Trade Fair at Maisra grounds in Zanzibar."

Eng Happy Mbenyange explained how friendly the briquettes are to the environment and can reduce the current heavy reliance on trees for cooking in families.

She said there were 38 registered Rafiki briquettes agents including two in Zanzibar.

"We are happy to work with STAMICO on its plans to make alternative sources of energy that can be used by many people at an affordable price (currently 1,000/- per kilogram is enough to cook or burn for three hours). This will help save our forests," said TanTRADE deputy board chairperson Dr Issa Seif Salim.

He said promoting the use of Rafiki briquettes is also backed by calls from top leaders: President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, as they have been promoting protection of the environment.

Administrative Secretary for Urban District in Zanzibar City, Dr Said Mrisho said his office will use the 59th anniversary of the revolution celebrations to promote use of the environment-friendly charcoal in all parts of the country to discourage cutting down of trees.

According to the data from Zanzibar Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA), about 500 hectares of trees in Zanzibar are cleared annually to get firewood and charcoal.