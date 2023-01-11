South Africa: Underworld Clash Suspected As 'Gunman' Killed and Bouncer Wounded in Latest Cape Town Venue Shootout

An apparent gunman was killed and a bouncer wounded at a Cape Town pub late last week -- the latest in a series of shootings that have happened at venues in the city, suggesting that underworld gang tensions are stirring and patrons could be at increased risk.

Tensions in Cape Town's underworld seem to be flaring up yet again, with a shootout at a pub in the early hours of Thursday morning leaving an apparent gunman dead and a bouncer wounded.

It's the second shooting at a Cape Town venue in less than three months.

At the end of October, Daily Maverick reported that an early morning shootout at the Grand Africa Café & Beach in Granger Bay left a gunman dead and a security guard wounded.

That venue previously featured in an extortion case where it was alleged a group of men had tried to force the venue to pay for their so-called security services.

Patrons face potential dangers

This was linked to a broader underworld battle, as alleged by the State in certain court cases, for control of security at some Cape Town venues and involving gangs including the 27s and Sexy Boys.

These broader security battles have...