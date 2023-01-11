Sudan: Expert Calls for Benefiting From Similar Experiences of Dismantling Regimes

Khartoum — For the second day, the Roadmap Conference continues meeting at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum to renew the process of dismantling the June 30 regime within the final phase of the political process.

The international expert, Alexander Meyer, called on Sudan to benefit from similar international experiences in dismantling regimes.

This came in his paper which he presented during the first working session today entitled International Standards, Governing Principles and Options in Dismantling Operations, and urged lessons learned from similar international experiences.

He pointed out that dismantling process is a complex process full of challenges and often not crowned with success.

He referred to three principles that the dismantling committee must follow in its work, which he said, are realism, fairness, and ability to manage risks.

Alexander stressed on the importance of, avoiding collective dismissal in order to avoid gaps and low rate of service in institutions and harming the transition process.

It is to be noted that the final stage of the political process, according to the framework agreement, will discuss five important issues: "justice and transitional justice, security and military reform, the Juba Agreement, completing peace, dismantling Al-Bashir regime, and the issue of eastern Sudan, being facilitated by the trilateral mechanism of IGAD, UNITAMS and AU.