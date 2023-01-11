Sudan: Framework Forces - Political Process Responds to Revolution Aspirations

Khartoum, Jan.10 (SUNA) - The Spokesperson of the civilian that signed the political agreement, Aasma Mahmoud Mohammed Taha has affirmed the response of the civilian political process based on the framework agreement to the requirements and aspirations of the revolution in building a democratic civilian state.

Asma addressing the inauguration of the final phase of the political process in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum today, underlined that that the transitional period will be based on what will be agreed upon during this political process, expressing hope that the civil forces will reach a final agreement that puts an end to the political crisis in Sudan, announcing the launch of the roadmap conference to dismantle the June 30 regime tomorrow, Monday.

Ustaza Asma indicated that that the issue of dismantling the June 30 regime is one of the most important issues that the revolution aspires to accomplish.

She added that the conferences of the road map to dismantle the 30th of June regime will witness a wide participation of stakeholders according to the Sudanese diversity, given that the issue concerns all Sudanese.

The spokeswoman for the civil forces that signed the framework agreement renewed the call for the forces that did not sign the framework agreement to join the political process, indicating that the country's situation cannot wait.

Asma thanked the international community represented in the tripartite mechanism, the Quartet countries, friendly countries, and neighboring countries for their support for the political process in the country.