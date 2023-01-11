Sudan: Framework Agreement Signatories Present Visions On Disempowerment

Khartoum — The signatories to the framework agreement participating in the road map conference for the renewal of the process of dismantling the June 30 regime, holding sessions in the Friendship Hall, presented on the second day of the conference a number of papers on their visions on removing empowerment.

The National Umma Party indicated in it is vision that the issue of dismantling the thirty-year regime is a fundamental issue aimed at liberating the country from the authoritarian and empowering mentality and its ideological dimensions, stopping the destruction in Sudan due to empowerment, and to lay foundations for the transition towards democracy and good governance.

Urging that some urgent issues cannot be delayed, such as the exemption of executive officials who are still in government institutions and companies that belong to any of the previous state's orans, in addition to the evaluation of the June 30 dismantling committee experience, developing the experience and renewing the process according to a mechanism or a national commission to dismantle empowerment.

The paper presented by the Unionist Party (origion), indicated the importance of redefining the term of empowerment removal, which must not be directed against a specific political, religious or intellectual group, with revision to the committee's legal basis to avoid challenges on its formation, stressed on the following of legal directives and confidentiality to enforce empowerment removal.

The paper of the Popular Congress party called for the establishment of an independent corruption combating commission according to the law with an ancillary structures to be within the institutions for the dismantling of empowerment, including Public Prosecution, the judiciary, and the Auditor General.

The paper of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front presented in its vision that the committee has a pivotal and important role in supporting the transitional period with the importance of consensus on it and its continuity to protect the transitional period, consolidate and sustain the democratic system, and prevent the return of the old regime.

The paper of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement, the Revolutionary Democratic Current, stated that the Empowerment Committee is a political and legal one with specific specializations which are the goals of the December Revolution, and would pave the way for the democratic civil transition.

On the other hand, the Sudanese Congress Party paper called for giving the Empowerment Committee a legal status during the transitional period as an independent state's executive body subject to the parliament oversight and accountability, and chaired by the Prime Minister and Minister Plenipotentiary Director.