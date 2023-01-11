South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande Visits University of Fort Hare Following Assassinations and Threats On Staff At the University, 11 Jan

press release

Minister Nzimande to visit the University of Fort Hare following the pattern of assassinations and threats on staff at the university

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, will be visiting the University of Fort Hare following the pattern of assassinations and threats on staff at the university.

The recent incident at the university involves the murder of Mr Mboneli Vesele, the Executive Protection Officer to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Sakhele Buhlungu.

The Minister intends to consult various stakeholders which includes the University Council, Executive Management, Trade Unions and the Student Representative Council in the light of the seriousness of the situation.

All the consultations will take place between 09h15-13:00 and Minister Nzimande, joined by the Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele, will announce the outcome of the consultations and share critical information on the investigations which are currently underway though a media briefing which will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Time: 13h30

Venue: University of Fort Hare, De Beers Art Gallery, Alice Campus

The Ministers will also be joined by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government leadership led by the MEC for Education Mr Fundile Gade and the MEC for Safety and Liaison, Mr Xolile Nqatha.

At the conclusion of the media briefing, the Ministers will also be visiting the Vesele Family and members of the media are invited to join the Ministers at the Vesele family residence.