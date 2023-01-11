Uganda: Five Universities to Represent Uganda At Huawei Africa ICT Competition Finals in South Africa

At least five universities will be representing Uganda at the Africa regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2022/2023 in Johannesburg South Africa.

The universities include Gulu, Kabale, Makerere, Kyambogo which will represent Uganda in Network Track whereas Muni will represent the country in Cloud track.

"In total Uganda shall take five teams of threes to represent us in cloud and network track. The network track consists of Datacom, Security and Wireless Lan while Cloud track consists of Artificial intelligence, Big

Data, Cloud Computing and Storage," Huawei Technologies Uganda management said.

The regional finals will be happening in South Africa in March and here two exams will be conducted (written and Lab).

The ranking and awarding will be done by the Africa regional offices and the successful teams will then be promoted and head to China for the global final in May, 2023.

This year's competition that kicked off with registration of participants in July/September, 2022 saw over 4500 students from 25 universities of Uganda registered to take part.

According to Huawei Uganda management, the participants were taught extensively and later did the national exam after which, Kabale, Gulu, Kyambogo and Makerere universities emerged winners for the network track whereas Muni came out the best in Cloud track.

Each university will now take three students for the regional level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The annual Huawei ICT Competition is a key piece of the ICT Academy campaign which targets university and college students worldwide, aiming to facilitate communication between schools, enterprises, and governments while building a robust talent ecosystem.

Through this competition, Huawei aims to challenge the students' ICT knowledge as well as the practical and application skills, and ultimately, inspire innovation with the theme of "connection, glory, future".

After seven years of development, the Huawei ICT Competition has become one of the biggest event of its kind in Africa.

The competition covers latest technologies such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, mobile networks, big data, that are pertinent to students' competitiveness in the job market.

Over the years on the African continent, Huawei has signed cooperation agreements with over 250 universities in 14 Sub-Saharan countries on establishing Huawei ICT academies.

This cooperation has enabled more than 7,000 university students to obtain Huawei ICT certification, which

makes them better candidates for ICT-related jobs.

In Uganda, over 18 universities including Makerere, Muni, MUBS, Soroti, Kabale, Kyambogo, Nkozi, Mbarara, KIU and IUIU among others have been signed.