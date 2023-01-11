South Africa: SANDF Condemns Gruesome Mozambique Video

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says an investigation is underway into a video depicting South African soldiers as watching, as deceased bodies are thrown into a fire.

According to a SANDF statement, the gruesome video - which has been circulating on social media - was allegedly shot in Mozambique.

Members of the SANDF have been deployed to Mozambique to fight terrorism and extremism in the country as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) together with defence forces from several other countries.

"The incident is believed to have taken place during the month of November 2022 in Mozambique where South Africa has committed forces. Once forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of SAMIM. South Africa only supports their mission logistically.

"The Force Commander of SAMIM is conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act. The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book," the SANDF said in the statement.