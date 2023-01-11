South Africa: SANDF Condemns Gruesome Mozambique Video

Pixabay
Fire. Flames.
11 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says an investigation is underway into a video depicting South African soldiers as watching, as deceased bodies are thrown into a fire.

According to a SANDF statement, the gruesome video - which has been circulating on social media - was allegedly shot in Mozambique.

Members of the SANDF have been deployed to Mozambique to fight terrorism and extremism in the country as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) together with defence forces from several other countries.

"The incident is believed to have taken place during the month of November 2022 in Mozambique where South Africa has committed forces. Once forces are committed, they form part of a combined force and fall under the command and control of SAMIM. South Africa only supports their mission logistically.

"The Force Commander of SAMIM is conducting an investigation surrounding the involvement of its members in this despicable act. The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book," the SANDF said in the statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.