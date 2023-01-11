Kenyans Question Unfair Application of Roads Toll Fees

Nairobi — A section of Kenyans in Rift Valley and Western parts of Kenya are questioning the inclusion of toll fees on the Mau Summit Road, saying it is discriminatory.

They want to know why the construction of the Kenol-Marua Road, which traverses Central Kenya, was funded by the exchequer.

Recently completed, the Nairobi Expressway also charges users some amount of money to access the road.

"We do not understand why those who will be travelling from Nairobi to Western parts of Kenya will be required to pay toll fees whereas Kenol-Marua Road motorists do not pay a dime," Vitalis Kiprotich, a resident of Baringo County said.

"While Nairobi residents are paying toll fees to use the Expressway, Central Kenya locals are paying nothing," he lamented.

The Sh160 billion Highway, which was initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, involved construction of a 233 kilometres Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Toll Road.

Construction of the Road was set to be started in September 2021, and is awaiting President William Ruto's go-ahead.

Earlier, a consortium of French companies such as Meridian Infrastructure Africa Fund, Vinci Concessions SAS and Vinci Highways SAS said they were ready for the project after receiving financial backing from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank.

However, Business Daily reported yesterday that the new administration is cagey on the tolling of the road, fearing it will disenfranchise President Ruto's Rift Valley backyard.

"Application of toll fees will lead to higher transportation cost as public service vehicles (PSVs) pass the cost to travellers/passengers," Brian Njoroge, a Naivasha resident stated.

Mau Summit Road, which would have been expanded into a four-lane dual carriageway through a public-private partnership (PPP), will connect Nairobi and Western Kenya, the country's nerve center.

It also connects to the East African countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as Rwanda.

In 2021, AfDB approved Sh18.5 billion to support the project as well as the World Bank.