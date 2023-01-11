Zimbabwe: Ex-Dynamos Chairman Mupfurutsa Joins Trek to Simba Bhora - Reunites With Coach Ndiraya

11 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Dynamos Chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has reportedly joined newly promoted Simba Bhora on a similar role in a move which reunites him with Tonderai Ndiraya, who also left the Zimbabwean football giants recently.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) new comers are also set to complete the signing of former DeMbare skipper Partson Jaure, who was released by the Harare giants last week.

Simba Bhora's acquisitions means they have acquired the entire ex-Dynamos' leadership from chairman to coach and captain.

The Shamva-based side have also signed the former Dynamos midfielder Keith Murera, who recently left the Harare giants while another ex-DeMbare son Blessing Moyo also makes the trek to Simba Bhora after parting ways with reigning champions FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, former Warriors winger Talent Chawapiwa is among the new signings at Simba after his recent return from South Africa, where he featured for several clubs such as AmaZulu, Baroka FC and Platinum City Rovers.

The Northern Region Soccer League champions began their preparations for their maiden appearance in the country's top-flight under Ndiraya last week.

Ndiraya has already started stumping his authority at his new club after offloading nearly half the squad that won the Northern Region Soccer League last year.

Former Caps United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi headlines the list of affected players which also includes last season's captain Brighton Tuwaya, left back Dexter Phiri, midfielders Langton Chavinda and Rafael Manuvire, as well as veteran striker Honey Chimutimunzeve.

Uncertainty is also surrounding the future of midfielder Ronald Chitiyo at Simba Bhora as he did not report for preseason training last week.

