Angola: Parliament Recommends Greater Attention to Piim, Fight Against Poverty

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) recommended the Executive to continue to pay greater attention to the funds allocated to the social sector, as part of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) and the Programme to Combat Hunger and Poverty, taking into account the social well-being.

The recommendation is expressed in the Joint Opinion Report (RPC) of the Execution Balance Report for the Second Quarter of the General State Budget (OGE) -2022, approved by the Specialised Work Commissions of the AN on Tuesday, with amendments.

The Draft Resolutions for the OGE Execution Reports for the 1st and 2nd Quarters of 2022 will be discussed and voted on at the 2nd Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, scheduled for Thursday (12).

In the OGE Execution Balance report for the 2nd Quarter of the OGE-2022, the MPs recommended the Executive to pay greater attention to the financial execution of the projects included in the public investment portfolio and programmes of the Bodies of the Administration of Justice.

Under the principle of transparency and good governance, the Parliament wants strict measures to be adopted so that budgetary units comply with the deadlines for rendering accounts, especially diplomatic missions and municipal administrations.

The MPs also recommended continued structural reforms in order to make the national economy robust and resilient to external shocks, as well as the fiscal consolidation process to ensure balance and the rigorous recovery of public finances.

The legislators insisted on the need to stimulate the increase in national oil production through dynamic actions that make it possible to attract investments and increase research activities.

They also recommended the continuation of efforts to contain the growth of public debt, in order to guarantee the sustainability of public finances.