Angola: Minister Recommends Aniesa Inspectors to Stick to Ethics

10 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Viana — Angola's minister of Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes urged the inspectors of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA) to demonstrate rigor, ethics and professionalism in order to ensure the quality of products consumed by Angolans.

The call was launched at the end of a visit aimed to assess ANIESA's facilities, located in the administrative building of CLOD, in Viana.

The minister recalled the national challenge of diversifying the economy, adding that the various institutions that compete to guarantee quality must be prepared, as the inspection authority is crucial in this process.

Victor Fernandes said that the inspection activity will grow in size, because the number of companies has been increasing in the country.

In view of this factor, the minister advised the professionals to keep up with the good work and maintain ANIESA strong and determined.

