Angola: President of Zambia Starts Visit to Angola

10 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema arrived Tuesday (10) in Luanda for a 72-hour state visit at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

At the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the statesman was welcomed by minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The Zambian Statesman's programme includes a visit to the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial, where he will lay a wreath.

Hakainde Hichilema's agenda also foresees a meeting with host president João Lourenço at the Presidential Palace of "Cidade Alta".

According to the programme released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), the delegations from both countries will meet and sign the legal instruments, as part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The agenda features Hakainde Hichilema's speech at the National Assembly, in addition to the visit to Benguela province.

Angola remains a strategic partner in relations with Zambia and the two countries share a long border.

A highlight for relations between Angola and Zambia is the President João Lourenço's trip to Zambia in May 2018, during which the countries signed five bilateral cooperation agreements, totaling 14 legal instruments in the most various fields.

Among the agreements, the one concerning the exemption of visas in all national passports stands out.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.