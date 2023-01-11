Angola: President of Zambia Starts Visit to Angola

Luanda — Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema arrived Tuesday (10) in Luanda for a 72-hour state visit at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

At the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the statesman was welcomed by minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The Zambian Statesman's programme includes a visit to the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Memorial, where he will lay a wreath.

Hakainde Hichilema's agenda also foresees a meeting with host president João Lourenço at the Presidential Palace of "Cidade Alta".

According to the programme released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex), the delegations from both countries will meet and sign the legal instruments, as part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The agenda features Hakainde Hichilema's speech at the National Assembly, in addition to the visit to Benguela province.

Angola remains a strategic partner in relations with Zambia and the two countries share a long border.

A highlight for relations between Angola and Zambia is the President João Lourenço's trip to Zambia in May 2018, during which the countries signed five bilateral cooperation agreements, totaling 14 legal instruments in the most various fields.

Among the agreements, the one concerning the exemption of visas in all national passports stands out.