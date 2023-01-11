Angola: MPLA Reiterates Commitment to Construction of Social Infrastructure

Saurimo — The MPLA's first secretary in the eastern Lunda Sul province Daniel Neto reaffirmed Tuesday his party's commitment to keep building social infrastructure, under the 2022/2027 Government programme.

At the end of the visits, as part of the Political and Patriotic Activities, to grassroots organisations in suburban areas, Daniel Neto mentioned the construction of schools, health posts and the expansion of the electricity network, among the infrastructure.

He said that MPLA, the ruling party in Angola, is committed to "effective, inclusive and participatory" governance, relying on the knowledge of different sectors of society.

He stated that within the framework of the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), administrative buildings, police stations, residences for teachers and nurses, sports facilities and roads are being made available to the population.