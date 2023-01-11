Angola: Over 2,000 Diamond Stones Seized in 2022

Dundo — At least 2028 diamond stones of several carats as well as USD 49,751, were seized in Lunda Norte Province, by the defence and security bodies in 2022, as part of the fight against trafficking and illicit exploitation of the mineral.

According to the balance sheet of the Interior Ministry's Provincial Office, to which ANGOP has had access, 164 nets, 176 shovels, 50 mine rods, 38 rolls of synthetic rope, three cazabula engines, 14 motor pumps, three buoys, 14 diamond weighing scales, seven diving suits and four sorting lamps were also been seized.

The seized material also included eight diamond testing machines, 17 magnifying glasses, 17 calculating machines, one fake dollar testing machine, two diamond colour testing machines, 182 hooks, 41 trap cages, four sieves, among other means used by the alleged traffickers.

The note said that the seized diamonds and the resources had been handed over to the Transparency Operation´s Proliferation Commission.

The document said that the Ministry of the Interior bodies would continue to strengthen their mechanisms, in order to put an end to clandestine diamond digging in the region, and called on the population to cooperate.