Kenya: The One Who Will Cry the Most During President Ruto's Tenure Is Gachagua - Ledama Ole Kina

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will cry the most in the five years tenure of President William Ruto, according to Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Ole Kina who mentioned that even though Azimio La Umoja One Kenya lost in the August poll the one who will face the major brunt is the Deputy President.

The Narok Senator stated this as he fully accepted the victory loss of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections saying it was now time to focus on serving Kenyans.

"I have fully accepted it! This is indeed the reality! But the person who will cry the most in the end is none other than @rigathi isoright... wacha sisi tufanyie wakenya kazi @JunetMohamed ero Sasa nimekubaki hi imeenda," he tweeted.

His sentiments coming days after President Ruto made changes in his cabinet in the First Executive Order of 2023.

The Head of State tasked Gachagua to oversee the working relationship between the national and county governments while Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will oversee the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

DP Gachagua will oversight coffee sector reforms spearheaded by the Coffee Sub-Sector Reforms Implementation Standing Committee in addition to functions domiciled in the Office of the Deputy President.

The office's constitutional functions include being a principal assistance to the President and chairing the Inter-Government Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gachagua will also chair the International Development Partnership Coordination and National and County governments Honours Advisory Committee.

Additionally, he will chair the Nairobi Rivers Commission, which is spearheading efforts to clean and reclaim Nairobi rivers.

President Ruto also mandated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to oversee a docket he named Goverment Delivery Services which ostensibly replaces the Presidential Delivery Unit during his predecessor's era.

The Head of State also defined Mudavadi's responsibilities to include oversight and implementation of government policies, programs and projects in liaison with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government led by Prof Kithure Kindiki.

He is also to chair and coordinate the national government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.