South Africa: Eskom Ramps Up Planned Power Cuts - South African News Briefs - 11 January, 2023

Cape Town — Eskom Escalates Power Cuts to Stage 6

Eskom has announced Stage 6 load shedding across the country. This usually means that electricity could be cut up to four times in 24 hours. The power utility said on Twitter that nightly blackouts will continue until further notice, and that Stage 4 cuts would continue between 5am and 4pm daily.

Burglary 'Not a Major Setback' for Non-Profit Organisation Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman has said that a robbery a the organisation's offices in Athlone, Cape Town, will not hinder their efforts to offer support to those in need, Eyewitness News reports. This comes after 11 suspects were arrested for the theft of donations and electronics worth between R50,000 and R100,000.

Eastern Cape's 'Most Wanted' Caught After High Speed Chase

A 25-year old suspect believed to be behind multiple house robberies, hijackings, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, has been caught, IOL reports. This comes after the suspect was arrested by members of the Kwazakele Task Team and Crime Prevention, after a high-speed chase in Zwide.