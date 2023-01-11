Kenya: Lgbtq Activist Edwin Chiloba Was Suffocated to Death With Jeans, Socks - Pathologist

Edwin Chiloba/Facebook
Edwin Chiloba (file photo).
11 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Government pathologist Johansen Oduor has revealed that the death of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was as a result of asphyxia.

Odour on Wednesday said that a post-mortem conducted on the deceased showed that he was suffocated to death after his mouth and nose were stuffed with bits of clothing from jeans and socks.

Chiloba's death has been in the public domain after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near Eldoret town.

"From our findings, the late Edwin died because of asphyxia. He had a piece of jeans trouser and socks which were tied around his mouth and nose. He also had cyanosis when you look at his fingernails; they were bluish in discoloration, an indication that he was lacking oxygen when he died," Oduor stated.

The government pathologist however clarified that his eyes were not gouged out contrary to earlier reports.

"The eyes were not gouged out, it was presumed so because of decomposition which makes the eyes appear as if they have been gouged out," he said.

Fight suspects are already in police custody in relation to the murder, even as police follow a lead of a possible love triangle.

Among the five suspects arraigned in court in Eldoret Monday was Jacktone Odhiambo, a freelance photographer said to be a longtime friend of the 25-year-old Chiloba, who was a leading activist in Kenya's LGBTQ community.

Earlier on human rights defenders in the country had suspected the killing as a hate crime, even as gayism remains unlawful in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.