Kenya: Ruto Calls for Enhanced Police-Public Relations to Enhance National Security

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on security agencies across the country to strive to enhance their relations with the members of the public to effectively execute their mandate.

Speaking Wednesday when he presided over the pass out of 1,995 Administration Police officers at the National Police College Embakasi A Campus in Utawala, President Ruto said the members of the public are a key component in guaranteeing the country's security.

The Head of State said that his administration has enhanced coordination between various agencies in resolving crime and security threats, while at the same time deepening the collaboration between the police services and communities.

"For this reason, it is important for every police officer to be mindful of the need to maintain relations of mutual respect with members of the public as a matter of necessity," Ruto said.

"This is because citizens are their employers, citizens' rights and freedoms are constitutionally protected, and also because cordial relations with the public enhances police capacity to keep citizens, their communities, and property safe," he added.

President Ruto urged the members of the police service to dedicate all their service to the observance of their Oath of Allegiance, Standing Orders, the Constitution, and all the laws of the land.

The Head of State further reiterated the government's commitment to realize a new policing paradigm, underpinned by a citizen-centered, service-oriented approach to the provision of security and maintenance of law and order.

"This paradigm also respects and upholds integrity, fundamental human rights and constitutional freedoms, human dignity, and our determination as a nation to pursue sustainable development as an open and democratic society," he added.

President Ruto went on to advise them to uphold the national values and principles of governance while serving the citizens.

The Head of State pointed out that evolving complexity of contemporary security challenges calls for the continuous modernization of the security agencies.

He noted that the need for modernization arises from the constant technology and globalization which he argues has enabled antisocial characters and criminal networks that threaten the existence of human beings.

"It is important for every police professional to rise to this challenge by acquiring insights to empower them in understanding complicated and sophisticated criminal and security threats and skills that enable them to work effectively with modern technology and equipment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of State further said that his administration is keen on delivering security in all parts of the country without sacrificing what he described the fundamental rights and freedoms.

He pointed out that the government has increased its investment in the provision of infrastructure, equipment and technology for the police to improve their capacity to combat crime and protect Kenyans and their property.

Ruto reiterated his commitment to eradicating banditry and cattle rustling within Kenya's borders

"The time has also come for us to decisively engage so as to eradicate banditry and cattle rustling within our borders. I am confident that our police services now have what it takes to execute this critical assignment," he said.