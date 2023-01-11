Uganda to Participate in World's Biggest Agricultural Expo

Uganda is set to participate in this year's annual World Agricultural Expo, the largest agricultural expo and trade show at the International Agri-Center in Tulare County, California, US next month.

The expo will run between February 14 and 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure Uganda's participation, the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs headed by Amb. Abbey Walusimbi is working with Damiano Kigoye, the coordinator for Uganda at the expo.

According to Kigoye, the agricultural expo and trade show will give attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in modern agricultural practices, products, equipment, and services.

"In 2021, the show saw about 98,387 attendees from 49 states of the United States and 34 countries. With more than 1200 exhibitors on a 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Agricultural Expo provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive agricultural counties in the United States," Kigoye said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition to seminars, there will be different areas of interest such as tours of state-of-the-art farms, agri-processing, agricultural financing, modern methods of farming and irrigation, animal husbandry and robotic milking, modern bee farming, farm equipment and much more."

Amb. Abbey Walusimbi said participation for Uganda will be of much benefit to the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Focusing on Uganda's urgent need of enhancing value addition to our agricultural products, and in reflection of Uganda Vision 2040, which aims at the transformation of Uganda's society from peasantry to communal farming, this agricultural expo is a golden opportunity for our country to be represented. The achievements will be enormously beneficial not just to our agricultural sector but also in other sectors of trade and investment and ultimately will help to shape the global media narrative about Uganda's agriculture,"Walusimbi said.

Uganda's agricultural products are considered some of the best in the world since they are mostly organic due to the variability of temperature but also fertile soils that the pearl of Africa enjoys.

The expo

According to their website, www.worldagexpo.com ,the World Agricultural Expo is the largest annual agricultural exposition and tradeshow in the world