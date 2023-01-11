Uganda: Govt to Inject Shs 20 Billion to Rehabilitate Kambuga Hospital After Minister Baryomunsi Fails to Get Treatment There

State Minister for Finance in charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi has revealed that Shs 20 billion has been allocated in the budget to rehabilitate Kambuga Hospital.

He made the remarks while appearing before the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

The Minister admitted that indeed that hospital is in a sorry state but preparations were underway to improve it.

"Yes, as you saw it there is great need to rehabilitate the hospital and this financial year, we provided 20 billion shillings to rehabilitate Kambuga Hospital, so the plans are underway," he said.

On Saturday last week, the Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi was airlifted to Kampala from Kinkizi, Kanungu, after developing health complications.

According to eyewitnesses, the minister, also a Member of Parliament for Kinkizi West in Kanungu District, was visiting his constituents only to develop health complications suddenly.

He was rushed to Kambuga Hospital for management but his condition proved too complicated after an hour of admission. He was consequently airlifted to Kampala in critical condition to manage his health further.

According to Forum for Democratic (FDC) this is the same health centre that a well-wisher James Garuga wanted to renovate and equip but he faced resistance from the Minister himself mainly because he was an opposition leader.

Kambuga, which was constructed in 1965, currently provides only outpatient services due to the sorry state it is in, the building structures have become weak and the ceilings are falling, posing a threat to the patients.

The hospital serves over 500,000 people and patients with major illnesses are referred to Nyakibale and Kisiizi hospitals in the Rukungiri district.